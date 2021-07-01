Napolian, Electronic Musician and Producer, Dies at 29

Napolian, the Los Angeles–based electronic musician and producer born Ian Evans, has died. Joel Ford, who worked with Napolian, confirmed the news in an email to Pitchfork and also shared a tribute on Twitter. Daniel Lopatin, who released Napolian’s music on his Software label, posted his own tributes on social media. Napolian was 29 years old.

Ian Evans grew up inspired by West Coast hip-hop and electronic music, citing Mr. Oizo, Alchemist, and Oneohtrix Point Never as influences. He picked the name Napolian in high school after watching a documentary on the French leader, saying in a 2014 interview he thought he “could succeed where Bonaparte failed.”

In 2013, Napolian had production credits on A$AP Ferg’s Trap Lord and Kelela’s Cut 4 Me. Following his 2011 split release with Computer Dreams and his 2012 EP Rejoice, his debut full-length Incursio was released on Software in 2014. The next year, he released a collaborative album with Airbird (aka Joel Ford) called Mr. Foolish. In 2019, Napolian featured on Yves Tumor’s song “Applaud.”

“I’m devastated by Napolian’s passing yesterday, his life getting cut short came as a shock to those of us whose lives he touched,” Daniel Lopatin wrote. “I don’t know how to qualify what a talent and sweet person Ian was. He loved electronic music deeply, and we always talked about how it was a spiritual thing. He felt all the details. We spent years just sending images and sounds back and forth and didn’t have to explain why, everything made sense, this was one of the last pics he sent me. I’m so happy to have been a part of your life—too short, you had so much more to give. Rejoice and Incursio are etched into our memories forever and we will always cherish you. Rest in Peace, Ian, I love you.”