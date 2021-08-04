Nas’ New Album King’s Disease II Features Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem, EPMD, and More

Nas has revealed the tracklist for his new record King’s Disease II. The sequel to the Grammy-winning King’s Disease includes features from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EPMD, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, and more. Find the tracklist below.
As was the case with King’s Disease, Nas executive produced his new album with Hit-Boy. The record is out this Friday, August 6, via Mass Appeal.
King’s Disease II:
01 The Pressure
02 Death Row East
03 40 Side
04 EPMD 2 [ft. Eminem and EPMD]
05 Rare
06 YKTV [ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and YG]
07 Store Run
08 Moments
09 Nobody [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]
10 No Phony Love [ft. Charlie Wilson]
11 Brunch of Sundays [ft. Blxst]
12 Count Me In
13 Composure [ft. Hit-Boy]
14 My Bible
15 Nas Is Good