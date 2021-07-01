Nas Releases Completed Version of Long-Unfinished Song “Life Is Like a Dice Game”: Listen

Nas has released the completed version of a long-unfinished song. It’s called “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” and it features guest spots from Cordae and Freddie Gibbs, as well as production by Hit-Boy. The track originated as a freestyle in 1993, and now arrives as the latest RapCaviar x Spotify Singles recording. Check it out below.

Nas dropped his “Life Is Like a Dice Game” freestyle as part of the Illmatic sessions in ’93. Ironically, the last line of the original song is: “When I finish the shit it’s going to be a hit.” It has now been finished.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the ’90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it,” Nas said in a press release. “I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it—maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie and Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

Carl Chery, Spotify’s Head of Urban, added: “True Nas fans are familiar with the ‘Life Is Like a Dice Game’ leak. I thought finishing the song would be a fresh spin on our Spotify Singles program. The original dates back to the ’90s but the concept feels more relevant than ever today, which makes it the perfect time to put it out.”

Nas issued his latest studio album King’s Disease last year. The record gave the artist his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.