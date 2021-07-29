Nas Releasing New Album King’s Disease II Next Week

Next week, on August 6, Nas will release the sequel to his Grammy-winning album King’s Disease. Check out the album cover for King’s Disease II below.

Nas released King’s Disease in August 2020. Hit-Boy served as an executive producer of the album, which featured guest contributions from Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, Charlie Wilson, Don Toliver, and more.

King’s Disease earned Nas his 14th Grammy nomination and, ultimately, his first victory. He took home the Best Rap Album trophy over D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist, Jay Electronica, and Royce 5’9″.