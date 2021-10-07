Nas Shares Video for New Song “Big Nas”: Watch

Nas has shared a new single called “Big Nas.” The track was made with producer Hit-Boy during the rapper’s new MasterClass series. It arrives with a music video directed by Ben Dean. Check it out below.

Nas’ MasterClass is titled “Nas Teaches Hip-Hop Storytelling.” The rapper will relay his life-story and journey through the evolution of hip-hop, and teach viewers about finding inspiration and their own flow. It will be available for streaming October 14.

