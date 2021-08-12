Navy Blue Shares New Video for “Primo”: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Navy Blue has released a new music video for his Navy’s Reprise song “Primo.” The visual is directed by Devlin Claro and co-stars Paloma Elsesser. Watch the romantic clip below.

Navy’s Reprise features production from Navy Blue, Alexander Spit, Evidence, Stoney Willis, and others. The album, which is currently available only on Navy’s website, landed back in May. It followed the artist’s pair of 2020 releases: Àdá Irin and Song of Sage: Post Panic!

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Navy Blue Needs to Get a Few Things Off His Chest.”