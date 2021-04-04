Navy Blue Shares Video for New Song “Durag Anthem”: Watch

Navy Blue has shared a new song called “Durag Anthem” along with a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Another version of the track posted to the rapper’s YouTube channel features a longer instrumental outro. Take a look below below.

After releasing Gangway for Navy in early 2019, Navy Blue released two albums in 2020: his first full-length album Àdá Irin in February, followed by Song of Sage: Post Panic! later in the year. The latter featured guest appearances from Yasiin Bey, billy woods, and more.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature, “Navy Blue Needs to Get a Few Things Off His Chest.”