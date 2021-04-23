New Book on the Fall Getting U.S. Release

A new book about on the Fall is getting a U.S. release. On June 22, Faber Books will publish the American edition of Excavate! The Wonderful and Frightening World of the Fall. The book compiles never-before-published essays and rare ephemera of the legendary post punk band supplied by fans and collectors. The collection is edited by Tessa Norton and St. Etienne’s Bob Stanley.

Previously only available overseas, Excavate! includes newly published artwork, handwritten materials, and essays by fans. Contributors include Grant Showbiz, Michael Clark, Elain Harwood, Ian Penman, Paul Wilson, Owen Hatherley, Mark Fisher, Richard McKenna, and more.

The Fall mastermind Mark E. Smith died in 2018 at the age of 60. Several months after his death, a box set of previously unreleased live performances by the Fall was issued. Early this year, The Fall – Live at St. Helens Technical College, ’81 was released.

