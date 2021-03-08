New Book on Women of House Music Announced

Lady of the House is a new hardcover coffee table book by music promoter Laila McKenzie and writer Ian ‘Snowy’ Snowball that gathers interviews with various women from house music history. Among the DJs, vocalists, producers, and industry figures set to feature are Candi Staton, Barbara Tucker, Sam Divine, Ellen Allien, DJ Maxinne, Kym Mazelle, and many more, with a foreword by Carl Cox. The Kickstarter campaign for the book is live now; they aim to raise £25,000 (about $34,500) to cover printing and distribution costs. Find more information here.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Yearbook: The Chicago House and Hardcore Revolutions of 1984.”