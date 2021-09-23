New Britney Spears Documentary Coming to Netflix Next Week: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has announced a new documentary chronicling Britney Spears’ saga with the conservatorship run by her father Jamie. Britney vs Spears will be released on the streaming platform September 28. The film is directed by Erin Lee Carr (How to Fix a Drug Scandal, Dirty Money). Check out the trailer below.

Earlier this month, James “Jamie” Spears filed to end his daughter’s conservatorship. Britney had made filings of her own to end the conservatorship in July. Today, TMZ and The New York Times reported that Britney Spears and her lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart have filed documents in an attempt to end the conservatorship this fall.

Read “Aaliyah, Britney, and the Commodification of an Artist’s Legacy” on the Pitch.