New Gift of Gab Song “Vice Grip” Gets Posthumous Release: Listen

The late Blackalicious rapper Gift of Gab has a new track, “Vice Grip,” from a forthcoming posthumous album called Finding Inspiration Somehow, which is out September 10 via Nature Sounds. The MC born Timothy Jerome Parker died in June at 50 years old. Check out the Nick Andre–produced track below.

Andre—who also produced the rest of Finding Inspiration Somehow—shared a statement about working on “Vice Grip”:

“‘Vice Grip’ isn’t the type of beat that I would normally send Gab, but I’m glad I did because he absolutely destroyed it in my opinion. I remember him hitting me back on the phone shortly after I shared the beat with him saying that he was about halfway done writing to it and asked if he could come over the following day after dialysis to record it. I’ve never met anyone that had that same kind of drive and passion for what he did as Gab did.”

Finding Inspiration Somehow had been in the works for several years and was completed before Gift of Gab’s death. The last Blackalicious album was 2015’s Imani Vol. 1. Gift of Gab released a solo LP called The Next Logical Progression in 2012, and the Patreon-exclusive mixtape Supreme Lyricism Vol. 2: Conscious Lyricism Lives in 2017. His final release during his lifetime was the 2020 EP Offering, distributed for free to donors via GoFundMe as part of an effort to raise funds to cover expenses for a kidney transplant.