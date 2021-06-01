New Order and Pet Shop Boys Reschedule Tour for 2022

New Order and Pet Shop Boys’ co-headlining tour, previously postponed until fall of 2021, has been rescheduled for 2022 due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The two groups have also added dates in Brooklyn and Seattle to the Unity Tour, which is now scheduled to take place in September and October 2022. Paul Oakenfold will also join the tour. Find the dates and tickets below.

New Order shared the live album ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. in 2019. Pet Shop Boys’ latest LP, Hotspot, came out in January 2020, and earlier this year they releasde Discovery: Live in Rio 1994.

