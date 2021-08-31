New Orleans Jazz Landmark, Site of Louis Armstrong’s Musical Origins, Destroyed by Hurricane Ida

The Karnofsky Tailor Shop and Residence is a historic jazz landmark in New Orleans that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was there where Louis Armstrong worked and played his first instrument. It was completely destroyed on Sunday by Hurricane Ida, CNN reports.

Armstrong considered the Karnofsky shop a second home. He frequently ate meals with the Karnofskys. Years later, Armstrong’s childhood friend Morris Karnofsky opened a record store that Armstrong frequented. Plans to renovate and restore the Karnofsky building and other New Orleans jazz landmarks was announced in 2019.