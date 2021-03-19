New Outside Lands 2021 Dates Announced

Last year, upon announcing the cancellation of Outside Lands 2020 due to COVID-19, organizers said the 2021 festival would take place in August. Now, it’s been announced that the San Francisco fest is being moved to October 29-31, 2021.

The 2021 lineup is largely the same as what got announced last year. Performers include Tame Impala, Lizzo, the Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, and Young Thug. There are also new additions to the lineup, including KAYTRANADA, Bartees Strange, Flo Milli, and Buscabulla. Among the acts who are no longer participating in Outside Lands 2021 are Big Thief and Beach House.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” Allen Scott, a co-producer of Outside Lands, said in a press release. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”