New Report Indicates Britney Spears Pushed Against Court-Ordered Conservatorship for Years

Tomorrow, June 23, Britney Spears is scheduled to speak during a hearing regarding her conservatorship. Since 2008, Spears’ father James “Jamie” Spears has been in charge of his daughter’s career and finances; in an ongoing legal dispute, Britney Spears has been looking to remove her father from his position as head of the conservatorship.

Ahead of the hearing, The New York Times has published a new report that indicates the pop singer has been pushing against her father’s outsized role in her life for some time, beginning as early as 2014. Court records obtained by The Times show that Spears questioned her father’s fitness to oversee her life, citing his drinking, among other issues.

The records also included other details about the control Jamie Spears continues to wield in Britney’s personal life and finances as a result of the conservatorship, such as the fact that Britney was apparently limited to a $2,000 weekly allowance during a time when she was pulling in millions of dollars from her Las Vegas residency. The report also gets into granular detail on the types of activities Jamie Spears had the ability to nix entirely: Britney Spears reportedly told a court investigator that she was forbidden from remodeling her kitchen by her father, “who told her too much money was being spent.”

While Britney Spears has the right to file a petition with the court to ask for the conservatorship to be terminated, she has yet to exercise that right. Jamie Spears and the conservatorship were the topic of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, released earlier this year.