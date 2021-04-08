New Roky Erickson Tribute Album Features Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Neko Case, and More

Light In the Attic has announced May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson, a new compilation album gathering covers of the late psych rock pioneer’s songs recorded by various other artists. Contributors include Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Gary Clark Jr. and Eve Monsees, Lucinda Williams, Chelsea Wolfe, and more. The album arrives July 17 as a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl release; there will be a bonus RSD-only flexi-disc as well, featuring a previously unreleased Erickson track called “Love Heiroglyphics” that was recorded in the 1970s. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist below.

The album, which was sanctioned by the Erickson estate, was produced by Bill Bentley, who previously oversaw the 1990 Erickson tribute album Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye. Last year saw the release of 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History, a book chronicling the group’s story. A CD version of the new tribute album is set to be released later this year.

Read an excerpt from 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History over on the Pitch and read our Sunday Review of Never Say Goodbye.

May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson

01 Billy F Gibbons: “(I’ve Got) Levitation”

02 Mosshart Sexton: “Starry Eyes”

03 Jeff Tweedy: “For You (I’d Do Anything)”

04 Lyyn Castle & Mark Lanegan: “Clear Night for Love”

05 The Black Angels: “Don’t Fall Down”

06 Neko Case: “Be and Bring Me Home”

07 Margo Price: “Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)”

08 Gary Clark Jr. and Eve Monsees: “Roller Coaster”

09 Ty Segall: “Night of the Vampire”

10 Lucinda Williams: “You’re Gonna Miss Me”

11 Chelsea Wolfe: “If You Have Ghosts”

12 Brogan Bentley: “May the Circle Remain Unbroken”