Nick Cave Is H.G. Wells in Trailer for New Movie The Electrical Life of Louis Wain: Watch

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a new biopic about the British artist Louis Wain, known for drawings and paintings of large-eyed cats. The movie, directed by Will Sharpe, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Wain and also features Nick Cave as H.G. Wells, the science fiction novelist who championed Wain and his work.

A new trailer for the film has been released, as Stereogum points out. In the trailer, there’s a brief glimpse of Cave as Wells, saying, “a whole cat world,” around the 53-second mark. (During a 1927 radio broadcast, Wells is purported to have said, “He invented a cat style, a cat society, a whole cat world. English cats that do not look like Louis Wain cats are ashamed of themselves.”) Watch the trailer below.

Cave has also shared a spoken-word song called “Shyness,” written in response to letters he received on the subject, and to which he responded in his Red Hand Files newsletter. The song features on a new 7″ single with Warren Ellis and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Scroll down to check out “Shyness.”

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 5. Ahead of the film’s release, on October 22, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release B-Sides and Rarities Part II.