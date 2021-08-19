Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce B-Sides & Rarities Part II, Share Song: Listen

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced the second installment of B-Sides and Rarities, 16 years after the inaugural edition. Out October 22 on vinyl, CD, and digitally,B-Sides and Rarities Part II includes 27 tracks from between 2005 and 2020. With the announcement comes the rarity “Vortex,” recorded in 2006 by Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, and Jim Sclavunos. It wasn’t released at the time, a press release notes, because they could not decide whether to bill it as Grinderman or the Bad Seeds.

In a press release, Cave wrote:

I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit. B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.

Parts one and two of B-Sides and Rarities will also receive a limited-edition release as a seven-vinyl, 83-track box set with new sleeve notes. At the time of writing, the official release of “Vortex” was only on Spotify.

B-Sides & Rarities Part II:

01 Hey Little Firing Squad

02 Fleeting Love

03 Accidents Will Happen

04 Free To Walk [With Debbie Harry]

05 Avalanche

06 Vortex

07 Needle Boy

08 Lightning Bolts

09 Animal X

10 Give Us a Kiss

11 Push The Sky Away (Live With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)

12 First Skeleton Tree

13 King Sized Nick Cave Blues

14 Opium Eyes

15 Big Dream (With Sky)

16 Instrumental #33

17 Hell Villanelle

18 Euthanasia

19 Life Per Se

20 Steve McQueen

21 First Bright Horses

22 First Girl in Amber

23 Glacier

24 Heart that Kills You

25 First Waiting for You

26 Sudden Song

27 Earthlings