Nick Hakim and Jazz Saxophonist Roy Nathanson Announce New Album Small Things: Listen to a New Song

Nick Hakim has announced a new album with jazz saxophonist Roy Nathanson (known for his work with the Jazz Passengers and the Lounge Lizards). Small Things is out April 16 and via Onyx Collective’s new label NYXO. The album is also executive produced by Isaiah Barr of Onyx Collective; both Hakim and Nathanson appeared on the last Onyx Collective album. Check out their video for the new song “Moonman” below.

In a statement, Nathanson said he met Hakim at an Onyx Collective show were they both performed. “Nick sang one of my poems at the gig and afterwards said he wanted to come by my house and sing some of my other poems,” Nathanson wrote. He continued:

Then long story shortish, Nick finally came by my house in Flatbush and we went down to my fusty old basement and I handed him some poems from my new book. And just like that, Nick just stood behind my old fender Rhodes played the chords for “Moonman” and “New Guy to Look At” and I played along and that was that. Of course we spent the next almost year working out the arrangements re-recording and doing the work that you do but that was really that.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “The Eclectic Soul Music of Nick Hakim.”

Small Things:

01 Small Things

02 Things to Like and Not Like in America

03 Moonman

04 Cry & Party

05 New Guy to Look At

06 All the Things You Are (Reimagined)

07 Small Things 2