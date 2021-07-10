Nicki Minaj and Bia Share “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”: Listen

Nicki Minaj has joined Bia on a new remix of the Los Angeles–based rapper’s single “Whole Lotta Money.” The song first appeared on Bia’s EP For Certain, which was released late last year. Bia appeared on Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj just before the song was released. Listen to the track below.

The new single follows the recent streaming release of Minaj’s 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which arrived with new songs including the Drake and Lil Wayne–featuring single “Seeing Green.” She recently collaborated with Polo G on the new song “For the Love of New York.”

Nicki Minaj’s last album was 2018’s Queen. In 2020, she landed her first-ever No. 1 single with her appearance on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix. Her 6ix9ine collaboration “Trollz” also went No. 1. That year, she also appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” and Karol G’s “Tusa,” too.

Read about Nicki Minaj and Polo G’s “For the Love of New York” in Pitchfork’s feature “What Will the 2021 Song of the Summer Be?”