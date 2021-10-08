Nicki Minaj Joins Jesy Nelson on New Song “Boyz”: Listen

Jesy Nelson, the British singer best known for her tenure as a member of Little Mix, has shared her first solo single. It’s called “Boyz,” and it features an assist from Nicki Minaj. The track samples Diddy’s “Bad Boy 4 Life,” and he appears in the video, too. Check it out below.

Minaj previously collaborated with Little Mix on the 2018 song “Woman Like Me.” She recently joined Bia on a remix of her single “Whole Lotta Money.” Earlier this year, she brought her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty to streaming services with the new Drake and Lil Wayne–featuring single “Seeing Green.” She also joined Polo G on the new song “For the Love of New York.”