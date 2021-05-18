Nile Rodgers, Peter Hook, Hole’s Patty Schemel, More Contribute to New Zine Sober 21

Nile Rodgers, New Order co-founder Peter Hook, Hole’s Patty Schemel, Run-D.M.C.’s Darryl McDaniels, Interpol’s Brad Truax, Television’s Richard Lloyd, LCD Soundsystem’s Tyler Pope, Mix Master Mike, and several other musicians have contributed to a new zine called Sober 21. It’s a compendium of essays and interviews about sobriety that’s aimed to be a free resource for artists who are new to sobriety or considering becoming sober.

Sober 21 was compiled and edited by Talkhouse Radio and former Pitchfork Radio host Elia Einhorn over the past three years and is being published by The Creative Independent. A physical edition is also being released. Check it out at The Creative Independent.