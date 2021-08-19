Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Concerts

Nine Inch Nails have canceled all of their 2021 performances. In a statement posted to Twitter, the band wrote: “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

NIN were previously scheduled to perform two headlining shows with Pixies at the Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 21 and 23. Ticketholders for both shows will be refunded. The band released the latest entries in their ambient Ghosts series—Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts—last year. A song with HEALTH called “ISN’T EVERYONE” was released in May.