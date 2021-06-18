Nipsey Hussle to Be Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late rapper and entrepreneur was named among 38 honorees today. Other members of the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022 include George Clinton, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Black Eyed Peas, Avril Lavigne, and more. They will be inducted as part of the Recording category.

The Motion Picture category includes new inductees Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Willem Dafoe, and others, while the Television category will welcome Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Kenan Thompson and more. Find the full list of Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 honorees here.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in 2019. Following the news of his death, Hussle was remembered by countless members of the music community. Several posthumous songs featuring the rapper have been released in the years since, including the recent JAY-Z collaboration “What It Feels Like.”

