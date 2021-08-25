Nirvana Sued by Baby From Nevermind Album Artwork for Child Pornography

Nirvana’s surviving members and the estate of Kurt Cobain have been sued by Spencer Elden, who appeared as a baby on the cover of 1991’s Nevermind. Elden claims the band violated federal child pornography statutes and argues child sexual exploitation, TMZ reports and documents viewed by Pitchfork confirm.

In a lawsuit that also named photographer Kirk Weddle and the labels behind the album’s release, Elden claims he has suffered “lifelong damages” and says his legal guardians never signed a release “authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him.” Elden is seeking damages and a trial by jury.

Weddle was a friend of Elden’s father, which is how Elden ended up on the album cover. “[Weddle] calls us up and was like, ‘Hey Rick, wanna make 200 bucks and throw your kid in the drink,’” Rick told NPR in 2008. “I was like, ‘What’s up?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m shooting kids all this week, why don’t you meet me at the Rose Bowl, throw your kid in the drink?’ And we just had a big party at the pool, and no one had any idea what was going on!” Young Elden was reportedly later sent a platinum copy of Nevermind and a teddy bear by Geffen Records.

Elden recreated the image multiple times over the years and had the word “Nevermind” tattooed on his chest, but in a 2016 interview with GQ Australia, Elden revealed that he had recently become unhappy about the Nevermind artwork. “It’s fucked up,” he said. “I’m pissed off about it, to be honest.”

This story is developing. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Nirvana for comment.