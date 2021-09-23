Nirvana’s Nevermind Getting New 30th Anniversary Reissue

Geffen and UMe are reissuing Nirvana’s Nevermind to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary. The new editions are out November 12. The standard reissue will come with a bonus 7″ featuring an A-side of “Endless, Nameless” and a B-side of “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm.”

The Super Deluxe reissue of Nevermind features 8 LPs, 5 CDs, the 7″, and a Blu-ray featuring Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, a newly remastered video of a November 25, 1991 concert at Paradiso. Other concert videos available with the 30th anniversary reissues are Live in Del Mar, California (December 28, 1991), Live in Melbourne, Australia for Triple J (February 1, 1991), and Live in Tokyo (February 19, 1992).

Nevermind was reissued in 2011 for its 20th anniversary. This past August, Spencer Elden—the baby photographed on Nevermind’s iconic cover—sued the band and some of its associates over the shot, claiming it amounted to child pornography and that he had suffered “permanent harm” from its usage.

