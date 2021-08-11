NNAMDÏ Fractures Wrist in Scooter Accident, Will Miss Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates

Just before a scheduled show opening for Wilco and Sleater-Kinney this week, Chicago musician NNAMDÏ was riding a scooter when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, hit a pothole, and fractured his wrist. “Shitty way to start off 1st tour in a year but still optimistic,” NNAMDÏ wrote. The injury required surgery not covered by his insurance, so his label and friends launched a GoFundMe (which has already met its initial goal) to cover medical expenses.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the tour post-surgery,” Wilco said in a statement. “We’re sending our love and are eager to perform together post-recovery,” Sleater-Kinney added.

