NNAMDÏ Remixes Porridge Radio’s “Homecoming Song”: Listen

Porridge Radio have released a new expanded edition of their sophomore album Every Bad. It includes remixes, as well as “Talking About It” and a demo of “Sweet,” both of which were previously available on a 7″. Listen to Every Bad Expanded Edition, which includes NNAMDÏ’s remix of “Homecoming Song,” below.
“NNAMDÏ’s album BRAT was one of my favourite albums I heard last year,” Porridge Radio leader Dana Margolin said in a statement. “His songwriting and production are so compelling to me, so I was really excited by the idea of him remixing ‘Homecoming Song’ and bringing his genius to it. I really love what he’s brought to the song, it blew me away when I heard it. In fact, all these remixes have added a new dimension to our songs for me and I really love them all.”
NNAMDÏ added:
Last month, Porridge Radio shared two songs with Irish singer-songwriter Piglet: “Let’s Not Fight!” and “Strong Enough.”
