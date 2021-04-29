Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Releasing Greatest Hits, Share New Song: Listen

Noel Gallagher has curated a greatest hits album compiling tracks from his High Flying Birds outfit. Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is out June 11 on Sour Mash. He’s also shared a new song from the collection, “We’re On Our Way Now,” and you can hear it below. Scroll down to check out the tracklist, which includes a bonus disc of remixes and alternate versions.

“10 years of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?? Blimey! Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!” said Gallagher in a press release. “The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table. It’s a saying isn’t it: ‘back the way we came.’ I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it’s got vol 1. Because if there’s another one, I’m not coming up with another title!”

In 2019, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released the Black Stars Dancing EP, which followed their 2017 full-length Who Built the Moon? Gallagher’s last album solely under his name was The Dreams We Have as Children, which came out in 2009. In 2018, a book about Gallagher titled Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going) was published. It chronicled the recording of Who Built the Moon? as well as Gallagher and his band’s world tour that year.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021):

Disc 1

01 Everybody’s On The Run

02 The Death Of You And Me

03 AKA … What A Life!

04 If I Had A Gun …

05 In The Heat Of The Moment

06 Riverman

07 Lock All The Doors

08 The Dying Of The Light

09 Ballad Of The Mighty I

10 We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

01 Black Star Dancing

02 Holy Mountain (Remastered)

03 A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

04 This Is The Place

05 It’s A Beautiful World

06 Blue Moon Rising

07 Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

08 Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

01 It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

02 If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

03 Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

04 Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

05 The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

06 International Magic (Demo)

07 Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

08 The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

09 This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10 This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11 Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12 Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)