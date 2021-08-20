Nubya Garcia Announces New Remix Album, Featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow, KeiyaA, and More

Jazz saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia has announced a full-length reimagining of her Mercury Prize–nominated debut Source. The new record, called Source ⧺ We Move, arrives October 22 and includes remixes from Georgia Anne Muldrow, KeiyaA, Moses Boyd, and more. Below, listen to Kaidi Tatham’s new version of “La Cumbia Me Está Llamando” (featuring La Perla).

Late last year, Makaya McCraven, who worked with Nubya Garcia on his own Universal Beings, remixed Source’s title track. Read more about Source in Pitchfork’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2020.”

Source ⧺ We Move:

01 La Cumbia Me Está Llamando (Kaidi Tatham Remix) [ft. La Perla]

02 Together Is a Beautiful Place to Be (Nala Sinephro Remix)

03 The Message Continues (DJ Harrison Remix)

04 Inner Game (Blvck Spvde Remix)

05 Boundless Beings (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)

06 Stand With Each Other (KeiyaA Remix)

07 La Cumbia Me Está Llamando (Suricata Remix) [ft. La Perla]

08 Source (Dengue Dengue Dengue Remix)

09 Pace (Moses Boyd Remix)

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.