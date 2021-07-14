Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Set for September Release

A feature-length documentary on Oasis’s landmark concerts at Knebworth Park will arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 23. Directed by Jake Scott, the film pulls from the archives to show a real-time document of the concert billed as the largest of the 1990s, via footage of the show, the fans, and backstage antics. Noel Gallagher has described the film as “fucking outrageous,” with Liam “at his absolute peak, [looking] great with great clothes.” Find details on showings on the film’s website.

The sold-out concerts took place on August 10 and 11 of 1996, with a quarter of a million attendees. A live album will follow, according to Noel Gallagher. Black Dog Films produced the movie, with Noel and Liam Gallagher as executive producers.

Liam Gallagher said in a press release: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the ’90s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel added: “I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!’”