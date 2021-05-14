Olivia Rodrigo Shares Video for New Song “good 4 u”: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo has released a new song. It’s called “good 4 u,” and you can check it out the song’s new video directed by Petra Collins below.

“good 4 u” is the third offering from Rodrigo’s forthcoming debut album SOUR, following the wildly popular “drivers license” and “deja vu.” This weekend, Rodrigo will perform “good 4 u” on Saturday Night Live. The episode will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. SOUR arrives May 21 via Geffen.

