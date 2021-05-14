Olivia Rodrigo Shares Video for New Song “good 4 u”: Watch

By
star95radio
-
0
7


Olivia Rodrigo has released a new song. It’s called “good 4 u,” and you can check it out the song’s new video directed by Petra Collins below.

“good 4 u” is the third offering from Rodrigo’s forthcoming debut album SOUR, following the wildly popular “drivers license” and “deja vu.” This weekend, Rodrigo will perform “good 4 u” on Saturday Night Live. The episode will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. SOUR arrives May 21 via Geffen.

Read about SOUR in Pitchfork’s list of “The 49 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2021.”



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR