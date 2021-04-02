Omar Apollo Launches New Hot Sauce

First-generation, Mexican-American singer and songwriter Omar Apollo has launched his own hot sauce. The recipe for Disha Hot has been passed down for generations in the artist’s family. The sauce includes toasted chile de arbol, cilantro, lime, habanero, tomatoes, and more.

According to the press release, Apollo’s parents immigrated to the United States from Guadalajara and started a Mexican restaurant called El Super Taco, but had to close it after Omar was born.

Omar Apollo’s most recent project Apolonio came out last year. Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Get to Know Omar Apollo and His First-Generation Love Songs.”