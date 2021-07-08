Omar Apollo Shares Video for New Song “Go Away”: Watch

Omar Apollo has shared a new single, “Go Away.” It comes with a music video directed by Jenna Marsh. Apollo produced the new track with Carter Lang and Chromeo. Watch “Go Away” below.

“Go Away” is the first new song from the singer-songwriter and guitarist since he released Apolonio last year. He launched a hot sauce based on a family recipe earlier this spring, and is set to start an extensive tour of the United States in Chicago at the end of July.

