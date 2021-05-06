One of Miles Davis’ Final Live Performances Is Being Released for the First Time

One of Miles Davis’ final live performances took place at France’s Jazz à Vienne festival on July 1, 1991, months before he died in September. Now, a recording of that set is being released for the first time: Merci Miles! Live at Vienne arrives June 25 as part of Rhino’s Black Music Month celebration. It features a selection of the songs performed that night, including Davis and his group’s renditions of Prince’s “Penetration” and “Jailbait.” Find the tracklist below.

Miles Davis: Merci Miles! Live at Vienne

Merci Miles! Live at Vienne:

01 Hannibal

02 Human Nature

03 Time After Time

04 Penetration

05 Wrinkle

06 Amandla

07 Jailbait

08 Untitled finale – the Miles Davis Group only