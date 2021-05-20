Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Share New Song “Nothing’s Special”: Listen

Back in December 2018, Rosalía shared a photo of herself in the studio with Oneohtrix Point Never, sparking the hope they’d release music together. Nearly three years later, that dream’s become a reality in the form of “Nothing’s Special.” The track—which is a new version of the Magic Oneohtrix Point Never closer—arrives with a video featuring artwork by Robert Beatty. Watch below.

Rosalía last released EL MAL QUERER in 2018. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Billie Eilish for “Lo Vas a Olvidar.”

Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Nothing’s Special.”