Overmono Announce fabric presents Mix, Share New Song: Listen

British electronic duo Overmono have mixed a new compilation album. fabric presents Overmono features music by Equiknoxx, Blawan, Orca, Actress, and more, as well as four tracks from Overmono. The album arrives digitally and on CD July 16 via fabric, with a vinyl release set for September 3. Today (May 12), Overmono have released a single from the compilation. Listen to “If U Ever” below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.

Overmono are brothers Tom and Ed Russell. Of their new fabric mix, they said in a press release:

We’d just stepped out to get a curry from a take-away called Bombay to Bromley which is nearby our studio when we got an email asking us to do a mix for fabric. There was something about the vibe that evening that’s quite typical of south east London on a cold winter’s night. Overheard conversations and disagreements. Night buses with steamed up windows. Sirens in the distance. A bit tense but exciting at the same time. You know there’s always something going on somewhere out there. There’s a lot of energy in the air. This mix is all about trying to capture that feeling, a nod to music scenes past and present.

Overmono are scheduled to headline fabric in London on July 17, the day after the compilation is released.

fabric presents Overmono:

01 Overmono: “So U Kno”

02 Artwork: “The Soul”

03 Foremost Poets: “MoonRaker”

04 Milanese: “Billy Hologram”

05 Antonio: “Hyperfunk”

06 Overmono: “If U Ever”

07 DJ Zank: “Pegassans”

08 Surgeon / James Ruskin: “Sound Pressure Part 3”

09 Holy Ghost: “4AM at the Crying Cactus”

10 L.B. Dub Corp: “I Have a Dream” [ft. Benjamin Zephaniah]

11 Plastikman: “Fuk [Plus 8 Records]”

12 For Those I Love: “I Have a Love (Overmono Remix)”

13 DJ Misjah: “Victim”

14 Powder: “Lost of Light”

15 Overmono: “BMW Track”

16 LCY: “shhh”

17 Vex’d: “Pop Pop”

18 Robert Fleck: “Bromine”

19 Anz: “Morphing Into Brighter”

20 Actress: “Caves of Paradise”

21 Remarc: “Thunderclap (Dubplate Mix)”

22 Equiknoxx: “A Rabbit Spoke to Me When I Woke Up”

23 Ed Rush / Optical: “Bacteria”

24 Orca: “Intellect”

25 Smith & Mighty: “Film Score”

26 Blawan: “Fourth Dimensional”

27 Roy of the Ravers: “Erolfa”

28 Sockethead: “When I Close My Eyes I See Paint”

29 1995 epilepsy: “get 2 kno”