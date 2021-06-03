Pa Salieu and slowthai Unite for New Song and Video “Glidin’”: Watch

Pa Salieu and slowthai have joined together for a new song, “Glidin’.” It’s the first single from Salieu since he won BBC Music’s Sound of 2021 in January. Below, check out the colorful, eclectic music video for the track, directed by KC Locke.
slowthai’s most recent album TYRON was released this past February. Read about Pa Salieu’s “Block Boy” in Pitchfork’s “The 36 Best Rap Songs of 2020” and revisit the 2018 Rising interview “Get to Know slowthai, the Most Exciting—and Excitable—New UK Rapper Out Right Now.”