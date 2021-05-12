Pageants Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Pageants—the Long Beach, California duo of partners Rebecca Coleman and Devin O’Brien—have announced a new album. Sun and Settled Days arrives July 30. Today, Pageants have shared a new song from the LP called “It Might Be Crazy.” Watch the music video for the track below.
Sun and Settled Days follows Pageants 2018 debut album Forever. The new record was recorded largely at Pageants’ home studio, and includes the previously released track “All Bets Aside.” Of the duo’s new single, Coleman said in a press release:
Sun and Settled Days:
01 Just Tell Me
02 All Bets Aside
03 It Might Be Crazy
04 Where Did the Time Go
05 Feeling
06 No, Not Okay
07 Please Hurry
08 Worse
09 Getting Real
10 Stars
11 Give It Up