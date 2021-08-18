Parquet Courts Announce New Album Sympathy for Life, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Parquet Courts have announced their new album Sympathy for Life. It arrives October 22 via Rough Trade and it features the lead single “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” The track arrives with a new video directed by street photographer Daniel Arnold. Watch it below.

Sympathy for Life evolved from a series of improvised jam sessions and was produced alongside Rodaidh McDonald and John Parish. The album is inspired by New York Clubs, Primal Scream, and Pink Floyd.

The band has also announced The Power of Eleven—a series of 11 “global happenings” with unique merch. A recent event in Manhattan included the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corp Marching Band performing the new single “Walking at a Downtown Pace” and flying a Parquet Courts flag.

On October 20, Parquet Courts will hold a ticketed screening of the visual album Feel Free – Sympathy for Life, Visualised. They band will soon tour.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Parquet Courts: Sympathy for Life

Sympathy for Life:

01 Walking At A Downtown Pace

02 Black Widow Spider

03 Marathon of Anger

04 Just Shadows

05 Plant Life

06 Application Apparatus

07 Homo Sapien

08 Sympathy for Life

09 Zoom Out

10 Trullo

11 Pulcinella