Parquet Courts Share New Video for “Black Widow Spider”: Watch

Parquet Courts have shared a music video for their new song “Black Widow Spider.” It’s the latest single from their forthcoming album Sympathy for Life. They’ve also extended their tour into 2022 with additional dates in North America and Europe. Check out the video for “Black Widow Spider” and the full list of tour dates below.
The video for “Black Widow Spier” was directed and animated by Shayne Ehman. Of the track, A Savage said in a statement:
Earlier this year, Parquet Courts reissued their 2011 debut album American Specialties. Read Pitchfork’s interview “Parquet Courts Worship Prince’s Magic and Fred Durst’s Shamelessness.”
Parquet Courts:
09-24 Marfa, TX – Trans-Pecos Festival
09-26 Accord, NY – Woodsist Festival
10-02 Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival
10-28 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^
10-29 Richmond, VA – The National ^
10-30 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar ^
10-31 Lancaster, PA – Tellus360 ^
11-03 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground !
11-04 Portland, ME – State Theatre !
11-05 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts !
11-06 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony !
11-15 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory
11-17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11-19 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
11-21 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Music Festival
11-27 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *
11-28 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre *
03-02 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *
03-03 Birmingham, AL – Saturn *
03-04 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *
03-05 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *
03-07 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall *
03-08 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room *
03-10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *
03-11 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *
03-12 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *
03-13 Detroit, MI – MOCAD *
03-15 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *
03-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *
03-17 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
03-18 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre *
03-31 Boston, MA – Royale #
04-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel $
04-02 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel #
04-04 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club #
04-05 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore %
04-22 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market
04-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Imperial
04-25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
04-27 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
04-28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre
04-29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
04-30 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
05-21 Paris, France – La Trianon
05-22 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
05-24 Cologne, Germany – Stollwerck
05-25 Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen Neukölln
05-27 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich
05-28 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje
05-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
05-31 Lille, France – Le Grand Mix
06-01 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne
06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-08 Brighton, England – Chalk
06-09 London, England – Brixton O2 Academy
06-11 Dublin, Ireland – Helix
06-12 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
06-13 Leeds, England – Stylus
06-15 Glasgow, Scotland – The Barrowland Ballroom
06-16 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
& with Portugal. The Man
^ with P.E.
! with Public Practice
* with Mdou Moctar
# with Hailu Mergia
% with Sun Ra Arkestra
$ with Yu Su
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.