Parquet Courts Share New Video for “Black Widow Spider”: Watch

Parquet Courts have shared a music video for their new song “Black Widow Spider.” It’s the latest single from their forthcoming album Sympathy for Life. They’ve also extended their tour into 2022 with additional dates in North America and Europe. Check out the video for “Black Widow Spider” and the full list of tour dates below.

The video for “Black Widow Spier” was directed and animated by Shayne Ehman. Of the track, A Savage said in a statement:

I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.

Earlier this year, Parquet Courts reissued their 2011 debut album American Specialties. Read Pitchfork’s interview “Parquet Courts Worship Prince’s Magic and Fred Durst’s Shamelessness.”

Parquet Courts:

09-24 Marfa, TX – Trans-Pecos Festival

09-26 Accord, NY – Woodsist Festival

10-02 Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival

10-28 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^

10-29 Richmond, VA – The National ^

10-30 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar ^

10-31 Lancaster, PA – Tellus360 ^

11-03 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground !

11-04 Portland, ME – State Theatre !

11-05 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts !

11-06 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony !

11-15 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory

11-17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11-19 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11-21 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Music Festival

11-27 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

11-28 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre *

03-02 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

03-03 Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

03-04 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *

03-05 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

03-07 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall *

03-08 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room *

03-10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

03-11 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

03-12 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *

03-13 Detroit, MI – MOCAD *

03-15 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

03-17 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03-18 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre *

03-31 Boston, MA – Royale #

04-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel $

04-02 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel #

04-04 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club #

04-05 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore %

04-22 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

04-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Imperial

04-25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04-27 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

04-28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

04-29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

04-30 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

05-21 Paris, France – La Trianon

05-22 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

05-24 Cologne, Germany – Stollwerck

05-25 Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen Neukölln

05-27 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

05-28 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

05-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

05-31 Lille, France – Le Grand Mix

06-01 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne

06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-08 Brighton, England – Chalk

06-09 London, England – Brixton O2 Academy

06-11 Dublin, Ireland – Helix

06-12 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

06-13 Leeds, England – Stylus

06-15 Glasgow, Scotland – The Barrowland Ballroom

06-16 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

& with Portugal. The Man

^ with P.E.

! with Public Practice

* with Mdou Moctar

# with Hailu Mergia

% with Sun Ra Arkestra

$ with Yu Su

