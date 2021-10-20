Parquet Courts Share Video for New Song “Homo Sapiens”: Watch

Parquet Courts have shared a video for their new song “Homo Sapien,” the latest single from their forthcoming LP Sympathy for Life. Check it out below.

The band also announced a livestream for tomorrow (October 20), Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualized; NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Adult Swim’s Joe Pera are set to appear. Parquet Courts previously released videos for “Black Widow Spider” and “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” Last month, they wrapped up a North American tour; they head down to Mexico in November for the Corona Capital festival.

Check out Pitchfork’s Icebreaker interview from 2016, “Parquet Courts Worship Prince’s Magic and Fred Durst’s Shamelessness.”

