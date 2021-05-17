Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin’s New Documentary Series Coming to Hulu

Hulu is airing a new documentary series from Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin called McCartney 3,2,1, Deadline reports. The six-episode show, which launches July 16, will showcase one-on-one conversations between McCartney and Rubin about the Beatles, Wings, McCartney’s solo career, and more. McCartney 3,2,1 is directed by Zachary Heinzerling; Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin are among the show’s executive producers.

Paul McCartney released McCartney III last year. He shared a new version of the record, McCartney III Imagined, in April.