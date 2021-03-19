Paul McCartney Announces New Children’s Book Grandude’s Green Submarine

In 2019, Paul McCartney released the children’s book Hey Grandude! He’s now readying the sequel, Grandude’s Green Submarine, for a September 2021 release. According to a press release, the new book “continues the adventures of Grandude and his grandchildren as they set off on a quest to find their music-loving grandmother, Nandude!”

In a press release, McCartney called his first children’s book “a very personal story… celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren.” The new one is illustrated by Kathryn Durst. Grandude’s Green Submarine is out September 2.

Coming up, Paul McCartney will release the new album McCartney III Imagined on April 16. Then, on November 2, he’ll issue another book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

