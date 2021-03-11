Paul McCartney Enlists Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, and More for McCartney III Imagined

Paul McCartney has announced a new album featuring an all-star lineup of musicians offering new covers, remixes, or reinterpretations of songs from his 2020 album McCartney III. McCartney III Imagined, out April 16 via Capitol, features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Beck, Anderson .Paak, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Khruangbin, Massive Attack’s Robert “3D” Del Naja, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, and Idris Elba. Listen to Dominic Fike’s version of “The Kiss of Venus” below.

Paul McCartney: McCartney III Imagined

McCartney III Imagined:

01 Find My Way [ft. Beck]

02 The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

03 Pretty Boys [ft. Khruangbin]

04 Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

05 Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

06 Seize the Day [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

07 Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

08 Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

09 Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10 When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11 Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12 Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix) (physical release exclusive)