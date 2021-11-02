Pavement Announce 2022 North American Reunion Tour Dates

Pavement have announced a full 2022 North American reunion tour, following their previously announced appearances at Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera Sound. Their run takes place in theaters and amphitheaters across the United States and Canada in September and October. The band then heads to Europe and the United Kingdom in October and November. Find Pavement’s tour itinerary and ticket information below.

Pavement: 2022 Tour Dates

Pavement:

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-10 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound

09-07 San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

09-09 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

09-10 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

09-12 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09-13 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09-14 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

09-16 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre

09-17 Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

09-19 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

09-20 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

09-21 St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre

09-22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

09-24 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09-26 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

09-28 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

09-30 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10-01 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10-02 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10-05 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10-06 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10-08 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10-09 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10-11 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10-17 Leeds, England – O2 Academy Leeds

10-18 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

10-19 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

10-20 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

10-22 London, England – Roundhouse

10-23 London, England – Roundhouse

10-24 London, England – Roundhouse

10-25 London, England – Roundhouse

10-27 Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

10-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10-30 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

10-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

11-02 Aarhus, Denmark – VoxHall

11-04 Bremen, Germany – Pier 2

11-05 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

11-07 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

11-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Royal Carré Theater

11-10 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street