Pavement Announce 2022 Reunion Tour of Europe

Pavement have announced a reunion tour for 2022 that will take them across Europe. After two dates connected to Primavera Sound in June, they’ll return to England and Scotland in October before winding through the E.U. in November. The shows are the band’s first since 2010. Tickets are available here.
After breaking up in 1999, Pavement reunited in 2010 for several dates around the world. In June of 2019, they had announced a reunion set for Primavera Sound 2020, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pavement were set to headline a 2021 edition of Primavera that was also scrapped before getting another reset for weekend one of the 2022 edition.
Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Terror Twilight and revisit the 2018 interview “Stephen Malkmus on How to Be a Useful Human.”
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Pavement:
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-10 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound
10-17 Leeds, England – O2 Academy Leeds
10-18 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom
10-19 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
10-20 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
10-22 London, England – Roundhouse
10-23 London, England – Roundhouse
10-24 London, England – Roundhouse
10-25 London, England – Roundhouse
10-27 Paris, France – Le Grand Rex
10-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10-30 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
10-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
11-02 Aarhus, Denmark – VoxHall
11-04 Bremen, Germany – Pier 2
11-05 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
11-07 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal
11-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Royal Carré Theater
11-10 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street