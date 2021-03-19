Peaches Shares Video for New Song “Pussy Mask”: Watch

Peaches is back with the new single “Pussy Mask,” which is being released via Third Man Records. The track comes with a colorful animated visual, featuring cartoon versions of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci. As you may expect from the single’s title, too, there are animated vaginas wearing disposable surgical masks. Find “Pussy Mask” below.

Last year, Peaches shared “Flip This” and covered T. Rex’s “Solid Gold Easy Action.” Her last studio album was 2015’s Rub.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2015 interview “The Pleasure of Peaches.”