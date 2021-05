Pearl Jam have launched the new Deep hub on their website to gather a bunch of archived shows and live recordings. The Deep hub hosts recordings from 186 of band’s shows, containing over 5,000 tracks. Preview one of those live performances, and find a playlist of live cuts, below.

Pearl Jam released Gigaton last year. Eddie Vedder followed the record’s release with his Matter of Time EP.

Check out “An Ode to Live Music in a Time of Silence.”