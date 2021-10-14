Peter Jackson’s Beatles Documentary Gets New Trailer: Watch

Peter Jackson has released the first official trailer for his highly-anticipated documentary about the Beatles. The Beatles: Get Back will air in three two-hour episodes on Disney+ from November 25-27. Check out the trailer below.

Get Back compiles over 60 hours never-before-seen footage. The original film footage was captured by Let It Be director Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January of that year, and it has been locked away in a vault ever since. The six-hour film finds the Beatles writing and recording in-studio, as well as preparing for their first live concert in over two years. It also includes the Beatles’ iconic rooftop performance on London’s Savile Row—shown in its entirety for the first time ever. The concert marked their last live performance as a band. Late last year, Jackson shared a preview of the documentary.

